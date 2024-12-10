Subscribe
Shore Power for Vessels in China

December 10, 2024

Image courtesy Ocean Network Express (ONE)
Ocean Network Express (ONE) and Ningbo Zhoushan Port Group (NZPG) held a symposium on December 6, 2024, to share best practices and explore innovative approaches to shore power utilization. The event highlighted ONE’s nearly decade-long experience in utilizing Alternative Marine Power (AMP) containers on the U.S. West Coast.

Prior to the symposium day, a milestone was achieved two days earliers with the successful trial and commissioning of ONE’s AMP container at NZPG’s terminal. This marked the first time a vessel at a Chinese port utilized shore power through Lift-on/Lift-off operations* of an AMP container, a proven approach to boosting cold ironing and reducing emissions while in port.

The symposium kicked off with an opening speech from ONE Global Chief Officer, Hiroki Tsujii, who said, “One approach to reduce carbon footprint is through shore power usage. Today we will introduce the utilization of a containerized AMP unit to support further reduction. The use of an AMP unit is a familiar and effective approach within this industry. To be successful, close cooperation among various concerned parties is necessary. We believe this will contribute to carbon footprint reduction in a practical and expedited way, and we hope it is a good symbol of collaboration among relevant parties.”

The symposium featured a range of activities, including: technical presentations, an onsite demonstration and terminal tour.

