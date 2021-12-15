28938 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Thursday, December 16, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

December 15, 2021

Nor-Shipping Reschedules to April 2022

Sidsel Norvik, Director, Nor-Shipping

Sidsel Norvik, Director, Nor-Shipping

After cancelling its event in January 2022, the organizers of Nor-Shipping announced that the exhibition is now scheduled to take place from April 4-7, 2022 in Oslo and Lillestrøm. 

Alongside the activities based in and around Nor-Shipping’s 22,000 sq m exhibition facilities in Lillestrøm, a range of events will take place in Oslo City Center. One of the highlights will be the After Work at Aker Brygge initiative, where the industry gathers after office hours to mingle, connect and enjoy an informal atmosphere at venues clustered in one of Oslo’s prime social hot spots.

For further information visit www.nor-shipping.com

Related News

(Photo: Nor-Shipping)

Tomorrow’s Leaders Shortlisted for Nor-Shipping Young Entrepreneur Award

 Visakhapatnam port is a second largest port by cargo handled in India. (Image Credit: AdobeStock / © SNEHIT)

India's Ports on Alert for 'Underwater' Attacks

 (Photo: Boskalis)

Boskalis Takes Delivery of Largest Biofuel Consignment to Date

 Credit; Eco Wave Power

Eco Wave Power Set to Install Wave Energy Tech in Port of Jaffa as Sea Wall Works Near Completion

 Rear Admiral Peter Sparkes (Photo: UKHO)

UK Hydrographic Office Appoints Peter Sparkes as Chief Executive

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

3/Eng

● Poland

Material Coordinator

● Ukraine

Ship Communications Officer

● Military Sealift Command

EXXONMOBIL Petroleum Corporation Cyprus

● Nicosia, Nicosia, Cyprus

Assistant ETO

● Poland
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int