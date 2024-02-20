Shipping Industry Influencers to Join Commodores’ Debate at CMA Shipping 2024

Dorian LPG, International Seaways Ship Management LLC, Poten & Partners, d’Amico and TEN Ltd. all confirmed for the CMA Shipping 2024 Commodores’ Debate rounding off three days of thought-leading content from March 12-14 in Connecticut.

A highlight of the Stamford-based show, the Commodores’ Debate brings past and present CMA Commodores together to discuss the key issues and opportunities facing shipowners today and in the future.

Moderated by Marine Money’s Jim Lawrence, the debate will focus on the meaning of business excellence during a time of disruption and market volatility. 2024 Commodore Michael D. Tusiani, Chairman Emeritus of Poten & Partners will be joined by three industry titans, including:

Lorenzo d'Amico - Insurance Group Director of d'Amico Group

John C. Hadjipateras - Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Dorian LPG and 2019 Commodore

Lois Zabrocky - Chief Executive Officer of International Seaways Ship Management LLC and Commodore 2020/2021

Dr. Nikolas P. Tsakos, President, Chief Executive Officer of TEN Ltd.

“I am honored to be named CMA’s 2024 Commodore and look forward to welcoming delegates to the Commodore’s debate and the evening that follows,” said Tusiani.

“During our panel discussion, together with my fellow participants, we will draw upon our individual experiences, provide our views about the future and some of the challenges that lie ahead. It is our hope that our opinions will lead to a lively debate which will hopefully be useful to delegates when making decisions about their own businesses,” commented Tusiani.

The Commodores’ Debate is a highly popular feature of CMA Shipping and provides the perfect conclusion to three days of learning and education. Throughout the full agenda, over 85 speakers will cover the key issues and trends that are surrounding the future of shipping including EU ETS, CII, expectations for MEPC 81, Wind & Nuclear-powered propulsion, digitization in relation to seafarer skills, the application of AI in marine technology and more.

“The Commodores’ Debate is much-loved highlight for many CMA Shipping attendees, and the expertise represented in this panel is truly reflective of the quality of content that delegates expect from this event,” said Chris Morley, Group Director of Seatrade Maritime at Informa Markets.

“As the countdown continues to the 39th CMA Shipping the community will also join in the 40th anniversary celebrations of the Association itself. We’re looking forward to welcoming new and returning attendees to meet with over 80 suppliers, build strong business connections with one another and learn from some of the most prominent names across global shipping,” continued Morley.

Brought to the industry by the Connecticut Maritime Association and organized by Seatrade Maritime - Informa Markets, CMA Shipping is open for registration, and will return to Hilton Stamford, Connecticut, from March 12-14, 2024