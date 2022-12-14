Shipping Down 11% at Port of Green Bay

More than 146,000 tons of cargo moved through the Port of Green Bay in November, bringing the year-to-date shipping total to more than 1.6 million tons. With the shipping season expected to conclude in mid-January, year-to-date shipping is down about 11% from this time last year.

“There have been a number of ups and downs this shipping season as we continue to look to diversity the cargo coming into and moving out of the Port,” said Dean Haen, Port of Green Bay Director. “While it’s going to be a challenge for us to reach our target of 2 million tons of cargo, we’re still hoping for a strong finish over the next few weeks that will get us close to that annual goal.”

Limestone was again the top cargo in November reaching 48,802 tons. November imports also included 32,192 tons of cement, 24,642 tons of coal and 7,725 tons of liquid asphalt. Year-to-date, limestone has reached 585,780 tons (-5.6%), cement shipments have hit 326,017 tons (-16%), coal is at 183,544 tons (+30%) and liquid asphalt has reached 14,225 tons (+121%). Meanwhile, domestic salt imports have hit 109,845 tons, an increase of 129% over last year.

Through November, domestic exports are up 13% over last year at 50,779 tons with petroleum products and ash leading the way.

Fourteen ships traveled through the port during the month of November. Year-to-date, 143 ships have entered the Port of Green Bay compared to 167 for the same period last year.