Wednesday, November 4, 2020

Maritime Logistics Professional

November 3, 2020

The Shipowners' Club Promotes Hamblin

Mark Hamblin (Photo: The Shipowners' Club)

P&I insurer The Shipowners' Club announced it has appointed its chief information officer, Mark Hamblin, to its management board.

Hamblin’s appointment comes after eight years working for the club, in which time he has become integral to the successful IT function, developing strategies and systems that have enhanced the club’s fundamental operations. Hamblin’s appointment to the board signifies the club’s commitment towards greater digital transformation and its ambition to remain at the forefront of technological developments that benefit its large membership.

The club's chief executive, Simon Swallow, said, "I am delighted to announce the appointment of our first chief information officer to the club’s management board. As a mutual insurer, we have witnessed how intelligent IT systems can develop and enhance our core offerings. Mark’s presence on the board will enable us to more readily identify these opportunities, ensuring our staff are equipped with the best tools available to provide members and their brokers with the highest levels of service.”

