Subscribe
Search

Shiploader Collapses at Brazil's Recife Port

April 19, 2024

© Luis War / Adobe Stock
© Luis War / Adobe Stock

An accident with a shiploader at the sugar terminal in the Recife port in Northeastern Brazil suspended loading operations at the site, according to a note from shipping company Williams Brazil late on Thursday.

The company said the shiploader collapsed and a part of the machine fell inside the cargo hold of a vessel that was docked at the port to load raw sugar.

The press service at the Recife port confirmed the accident, adding that nobody was hurt.

The port said experts are evaluating the situation and there is still no time frame for the repair. It said the collapsed shiploader was the only one at the terminal, which is managed by Sindacucar, a sugar industry association.

Recife is not a major commodities port in Brazil, but it regularly ships sugar during some months of the year.

According to port line-up information, there were three vessels currently waiting to load 71,000 metric tons of raw sugar at the port. The buyers of the sugar were Louis Dreyfus, Tate & Lyle and ASR, said Williams, with destinations of the United States and Portugal.

The port said it is evaluating ways to complete loading of the vessel currently docked as well as alternatives to load any other vessel.


(Reuters - Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Bill Berkrot and Josie Kao)

Ports South America Infrastructure Safety & Security Americas Cranes & Material Handling

Related Logistics News

© Lucia / Adobe Stock

Paranagua Port Conveyor Belt Idle Amid Explosion Risk
(Photo: Port Everglades)

Port Everglades Commissions New Container Cranes
© Zerophoto / Adobe Stock

Peru's PM Says China-built Megaport Should Launch this...
(Photo: PERC)

PIDP Funding Available for Port CHE Upgrades, Recharging...
Source: Van Oord

Van Oord Duo Dredging in the Prinses Amaliahaven in...
Rendering - Port of Talbot as offshore wind hub (Credit: ABP)

Welsh Port Steps Closer to Becoming Floating Wind Hub

Interview

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Insight

The Maritime Industry Has Unique Cybersecurity Challenges

The Maritime Industry Has Unique Cybersecurity Challenges
New Fernstrum Keel Cooler Product

Video

Got Propane?

Got Propane?

Logistics News

Shiploader Collapses at Brazil's Recife Port

Shiploader Collapses at Brazil's Recife Port

Corpus Christi Crude Oil Exports Up 6.9% in Q1

Corpus Christi Crude Oil Exports Up 6.9% in Q1

Simulators Track our Changing Relationship with Technology

Simulators Track our Changing Relationship with Technology

Port Houston Surpasses One Million TEU Mark in First Quarter

Port Houston Surpasses One Million TEU Mark in First Quarter

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News