28886 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Friday, June 25, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

June 24, 2021

Shipbuilding; NSRP Elects New Officers

  • Tom Perrine
  • Chris Waaler
  • Don Hamadyk
  • Tom Perrine Tom Perrine
  • Chris Waaler Chris Waaler
  • Don Hamadyk Don Hamadyk

The National Shipbuilding Research Program (NSRP) has announced the election of new officers to its Executive Control Board (ECB).

Tom Perrine, Vice President of Engineering at Austal USA in Mobile, Ala. has been elected as ECB Chair for a two-year term, effective May 2021. Perrine earned his undergraduate degree in Naval Architecture from the University of Michigan and is a licensed professional engineer. 

He succeeds Don Hamadyk, Director of Program Development and Integration at Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Newport News Shipbuilding division in Newport News, Va.

Hamadyk will be part of the ECB Operating Committee, which also includes the ECB Chair and Vice Chair. Chris Waaler, Vice President, Engineering at General Dynamics Bath Iron Works in Bath, Maine, has been elected to the ECB Vice Chair position – also for a two-year term effective May 2021.


Related News

(Photo: ZIM)

ZIM Extends Agreement wih Alibaba.com

 Sofar Ocean’s free drifting Spotter buoy in open ocean water. © Sofar Ocean

The Forecast for Weather-Spotting Technology

 SUNFISH in a Cave, and the Data used for SLAM (Credit Stone Aerospace)

Untethered Vehicle Tech Continues to Advance Autonomy

 (Photo: Hapag-Lloyd)

World’s First Large Containership Converted to LNG Propulsion

 © Photo Gallery / Adobe Stock

IMO Adopts New Measures to Cut Ship Emissions

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

CAPTAIN

● Mercy Ships

Adjunct Steam Generator Lab Instructor

● Massachusetts Maritime Academy ● Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts, United States

Operations Superintendent Trainee

● Maher Terminals LLC ● Elizabeth, NJ, United States

Maritime Legal Intern

● Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

DOCKMASTER - ALABAMA SHIPYARD

● Alabama Shipyard
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int