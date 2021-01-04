28821 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Monday, January 4, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

January 4, 2021

Sherrard Enhances Squire Patton Boggs Commodities and Shipping Capabilities

Squire Patton Boggs continued the expansion of its commodities and shipping capabilities with the addition of partner Kate Sherrard into its Financial Services Practice.

Squire Patton Boggs continued the expansion of its commodities and shipping capabilities with the addition of partner Kate Sherrard into its Financial Services Practice.

Squire Patton Boggs continued the expansion of its commodities and shipping capabilities with the addition of partner Kate Sherrard into its Financial Services Practice.

She joins the firm from Clifford Chance where she was Head of the Asia Pacific Maritime and Offshore Group and is accompanied by senior associate Bernice Chia.

“When we launched our commodities and shipping group last year we set our sights on creating one of the premier practices in the market,” said Steve Mahon, global managing partner – clients and strategy. “The team has gotten off to a fast start and Kate is another talented addition who will continue our growth in this area and complement other aspects of our global practice.”

Sherrard specializes in the financing of maritime and offshore oil and gas assets. She represents corporates, leasing companies, banks and financial investors on matters across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas and is ranked by Chambers Global as a leader in International Shipping Finance.

Sherrard has advised on a wide range of structured financing transactions across the maritime and offshore oil & gas sectors with a focus on LNG carriers and offshore oil and gas units. Her experience includes asset and project financing transactions, including debt, structured, export credit agency, sale and leaseback, private equity, Islamic, loan to bond, and preference shares financing matters.

In addition to financing arrangements, she also advises lenders and owners on shipbuilding contracts, time charters, bareboat charters, sale and purchase contracts and other project contracts.  She also has substantial experience with restructurings, workouts and company reorganizations.

