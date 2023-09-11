Subscribe
Search

MOL and Shell Partner to Advance Maritime Decarbonization

September 11, 2023

At the signing ceremony in Singapore. Mr. Kazuhiro Takahashi, Executive Officer of MOL and Ms. Melissa Williams, President of Shell Marine (Photo: MOL)
At the signing ceremony in Singapore. Mr. Kazuhiro Takahashi, Executive Officer of MOL and Ms. Melissa Williams, President of Shell Marine (Photo: MOL)

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) and Shell Marine Products Singapore, a business division of Shell Eastern Trading Pte. Ltd (Shell), have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to jointly focus on the advancement of alternative maritime solutions and managing carbon emissions liabilities holistically, particularly in the development of green future marine fuels.

 As part of the agreement, the two companies will look to jointly conduct trials to explore the viability of bio- and synthetic fuel options as realistic decarbonization pathways. The collaboration also offers an opportunity for Shell and MOL to work together to engage the industry and its stakeholders on strategic policy issues. As part of the agreement, the companies will also explore the effectiveness of these fuels in the context of carbon markets.

For MOL, the MOU will help to progress its decarbonization ambitions as the first company in the Japanese ocean shipping industry to set a target of achieving net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050.

Kazuhiro Takahashi, executive officer at MOL, said, "We believe this MOU will be an important step for both businesses to drive impactful change in the industry. Choices of marine fuel will require a strategic decision, then the collaboration with experienced and reliable partners is essential."

Melissa Williams, president of Shell Marine, said, "With this MOU, we will focus on joint studies in understanding the impact from different regulatory environments as well as exploring possible pathways for the successful decarbonization of the shipping industry."

Technology Asia Alternative Fuels Decarbonization Alternative Fuels

Related Logistics News

(Photo: Sennebogen)

SENNEBOGEN Opens New Steel Plant in Hungary
Copyright Urupong/AdobeStock

ChatGPT & Maritime Training: Steps to Harness the Power
(Photo: JAXPORT)

JAXPORT Gets $30 Million for New Container Cranes
Source: Port of Los Angeles

Port of Los Angeles Pays Tribute to Shipping Lines That...
© VanderWolf Images / Adobe Stock

China Completes Its Largest Port Oil Storage Facility
CMA CGM is among the shiping companies investing in methanol powered ships (© Kara / Adobe Stock)

Shippers Bet on Green Methanol to Cut Emissions, Supply...

Interview

Meet BIMCO's New President Niko Schües

Meet BIMCO's New President Niko Schües

Insight

Global Container Freight Still Stalled

Global Container Freight Still Stalled

Video

Spanish Police Make Record Cocaine Bust in Ecuadorean Banana Shipment

Spanish Police Make Record Cocaine Bust in Ecuadorean Banana Shipment

Logistics News

Global Transport Solutions Adds to String of Acquisitions

Global Transport Solutions Adds to String of Acquisitions

Indonesia Lifts Live Cattle Trade Restrictions on Exports from Australia

Indonesia Lifts Live Cattle Trade Restrictions on Exports from Australia

Brazil, Paraguay Clash with Argentina Over Grains Waterway Tolls

Brazil, Paraguay Clash with Argentina Over Grains Waterway Tolls

SENNEBOGEN Opens New Steel Plant in Hungary

SENNEBOGEN Opens New Steel Plant in Hungary

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News