Friday, April 22, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

April 22, 2022

Shell Marine Receives NOL from MAN ES for Shell Alexia 40 XC

Image courtesy Shell

Shell Marine received a full No Objection Letter (NOL) from MAN Energy Solutions (MAN ES) for Shell Alexia 40 XC, its Category II (CAT II) 40BN cylinder oil, confirming the successful completion of the full approval process.

Alexia 40 XC uses a proprietary and unique formulation, developed by Shell Marine’s in-house Research & Development team. 

The NOL was received following the conclusion of the Main NOL Service Test and Confirmation Test for Alexia 40XC. 

The successful approval of this formulation is the result of close collaboration with MAN ES to develop an approved CAT II lubricant for engines operating with

“With the industry focused on reducing emissions, engine technology is continuously evolving to deliver higher efficiencies when operating with very low to zero sulphur fuels. Latest engine designs operate with challenging conditions in terms of pressure and temperature, demanding for higher performing lubrication, particularly in terms of engine cleanliness, making the development of a CAT II 40BN cylinder oil essential,” said Dr. Luis Garcia, Technology Manager for Marine and Engine Lubricants, Shell Marine.

The new product is expected to be progressively made available at major ports worldwide from Q3 2022.


