SENNEBOGEN Opens New Steel Plant in Hungary

With the official opening of the new steel plant of Termelés-Logistic-Centrum GmbH in Litér (Hungary), material handling equipment and cranes manufacturer SENNEBOGEN is expanding its capacity for steel assemblies and welded constructions.

This 315,000-square-foot manufacturing facility and office complex was built on a 32-acre site about half an hour’s drive from the first SENNEBOGEN steel plant in Balatonfüred. The ribbon cutting ceremonies were held on May 26, 2023. In attendance was shareholder Walter Sennebogen and the Managing Director of the site Michael Seiferling, together with the Hungarian Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó and MP Károly Kontrát.

Walter Sennebogen, representing SENNEBOGEN, outlined their strategy, "Termelés-Logistic-Centrum GmbH is our most important supplier of steel assemblies. With this greenfield investment in Hungary, we are not only expanding our capacities to meet the growing demand, but also building reserves for the future."

Designed for handling large and heavy components up to approximately 98 feet long and weighing in at 50,000 pounds, this production facility will produce 40,000,000 pounds of steel structures per year in its current configuration. Its warehousing, work preparation and intralogistics are optimized and geared toward the particularly large components and will deliver increased capacity. Significant investment was also made in modern machine tools and machining centers for mechanical processing as well as flame and laser cutting.

To complement the manufacturing process, an ergonomically sophisticated welding area for the production of welded structures was created, as was a paint shop equipped to the latest standards. "With the new plant, we are supplementing our previous steel component production capacity in Balatonfüred. The locations are also logistically connected via plant traffic," said managing director Michael Seiferling.

According to Walter Sennebogen, the sustainability aspect also played a key role in the design of the new location: “The plant is equipped with a photovoltaic system with an output of 2.4 megawatts so that it will be energy self-sufficient with the electrical power generated from its PV system. The office building is also heated with energy-efficient underfloor heating and the production hall with low-temperature heating via concrete core activation.”

Constantino Lannes, president of SENNEBOGEN LLC, said, “We were thrilled to learn about this investment when it was first decided over 2.5 years ago and today this is going to allow us to continue to meet customer expectation in terms of meeting the market demand.”