AG EMS selects Hogia Ferry Systems

May 15, 2023

Picture showing from the left: Jan Meyer (AG EMS), Stefan Beekhuis (AG EMS), Niclas Blomström (Hogia), Maria Åkersten (Hogia), Claus Hirsch (AG EMS). Image courtesy AG EMS
German ferry operator Aktien-Gesellschaft EMS (“AG EMS”) has partnered with Hogia Ferry Systems to implement their standard reservation software BOOKIT.

AG EMS operates a ferry service between Emden and the island Borkum, using both traditional and high-speed ferries. The company will also use BOOKIT for its river cruises and excursions.

“We had reached the end of opportunities with our current system, and we needed a modern and reliable standard ferry reservation and check-in system to replace it," said Stefan Beekhuis, CIO, AG EMS. "BOOKIT offers everything we asked for and the extensive BOOKIT API will give us the opportunity to build our own customer facing applications and web sites, which we saw as a huge benefit.”

