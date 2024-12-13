Subscribe
Search

CMA CGM seeks 2025 Singapore biofuel bunker supply

December 13, 2024

The French flagged, 2021-built CMA CGM CONCORDE, an LNG powered containership. (c) Mariusz Adobestock
The French flagged, 2021-built CMA CGM CONCORDE, an LNG powered containership. (c) Mariusz Adobestock

French shipping major CMA CGM is seeking marine biofuel for term delivery in Singapore, the world's largest bunker hub, between January and December 2025, according to market sources.

The company has been one of the top lifters of marine biofuel in Singapore this year, and is expanding its lifting period from half-year term supply this year to full-year supply next year, the sources said.

It is looking to lift a monthly volume of 35,000 to 50,000 metric tons of the B24 blend, which comprises 24% used cooking oil methyl ester (UCOME) biofuel blended with conventional fuel. The tender closes on Dec. 16, the sources added.

The shipping industry has been exploring lower-carbon marine fuels to meet carbon emission reduction targets set out by the International Maritime Organization.

Sellers are also banking on the FuelEU maritime regulation, which comes into effect next year, to spur more demand for lower-carbon marine fuels.

Legal Government Update Regulation Biodiesel Green Ports Europe.Renewables

Related Logistics News

(c) wetzkaz Adobestock

Trump Signals Support for ILA Dockworkers
A view of operations on the Panama Canal (c) Searagen AdobeStock

Panama Canal Battles Ongoing Drought
(c) wetzkaz / Adobestock

NRF: Imports to Soar on Tariff Threat, Potential Port...
(c) Thordon Bearings

McKeil Marine Chooses Thordon Bearings for Bulker Refit

FMC Closes One Investigation into Conditions Created by...

Shoring Up U.S. Shipbuilding

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Video

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Logistics News

NUWC Analyst earns Meritorious Civilian Service Award

NUWC Analyst earns Meritorious Civilian Service Award

Trump Signals Support for ILA Dockworkers

Trump Signals Support for ILA Dockworkers

Authorities Attempt to Reopen Germany's Mosel River

Authorities Attempt to Reopen Germany's Mosel River

Venture Global Louisiana Plaquemines LNG Plant "on track"

Venture Global Louisiana Plaquemines LNG Plant "on track"

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

US power deals down 36% in 2015 due to political unpredictability, PwC says
Property and industrial stocks lift Dubai; Abu Dhabi falls
Rome's Jews reveal anger at union strike over Israeli 'genocide'.