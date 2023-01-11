Subscribe
Security at Brazilian Port Reinforced on Invasion Threat

January 11, 2023

© napior / Adobe Stock
© napior / Adobe Stock

Brazilian oil workers union FUP said on Wednesday that intelligence staff at state-run Petrobras are aware of a potential plan to invade its Transpetro terminal located in the Maceio port in northeast Brazil.

The threat comes as Brazil braces for more protests by supporters of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro, after mobs rampaged through public buildings in the country's capital on Sunday.

The union said "people identified with coup practices" were behind the plan, which also involves invading a distribution center owned by Vibra Energia in the same port, aiming to disrupt fuel supplies in the region.

The security team at the port has been reinforced and military police are working on the site, the union said in a statement.

Petrobras and Vibra did not immediately respond to a request to comment.


(Reuters - Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by Chris Reese, Kirsten Donovan)

