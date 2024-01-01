Subscribe
Search

New IMO Secretary-General Welcomes Era of Progression

January 1, 2024

Source: IMO
Source: IMO

The new IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez has released a video with his 2024 message to the industry, saying:

“Here at IMO, we have a great trajectory of successes. But of course, we can always do more. I don't need to tell you how vital the shipping industry is for the world. And IMO has done much to support its member states, seafarers, the industry and everyone who lives on the planet. For example, during the COVID pandemic, we supported hundreds of individual cases of seafarers, we have greatly reduced accidents on ships in comparison to the 1990s.

“With a global sulfur cap introduction in 2020, we greatly increase air quality, and now we have a trajectory for the decarbonization of the industry.

“With me as the 10th Secretary General, I welcome you to join us in an era of progression of the organization, one that leads by example and with higher values from inclusion, diversity, and transparency. I look forward to working with you for the years to come into a new and exciting era to make this maritime sector a much better one. Thank you.”



Government Update IMO

Related Logistics News

Source: Prime Minister's Office of Malaysia

Malaysia to Ban ZIM From its Ports
© torsakarin / Adobe Stock

Singapore and Japan Agree Green Shipping Corridor
Image courtesy ESL

ESL Uses Multiple Modes to Cut Carbon Emissions 20%
(Photo: Photo: Konecranes)

Konecranes Delivers Cranes and Forklifts to Brazil's Port...
NAVTOR taking Passage Planning to the next level with NavStation. Image courtesy NAVTOR

NAVTOR Revamps Passage Planning Module

ClassNK AIP for MARIC's Alternative Fuel Vessels

Interview

The Case Grows for Propane as Fuel in Ports, on Vessels

The Case Grows for Propane as Fuel in Ports, on Vessels

Insight

How Could Red Sea Attacks Affect Oil and Gas Shipping?

How Could Red Sea Attacks Affect Oil and Gas Shipping?

Video

The Case Grows for Propane as Fuel in Ports, on Vessels

The Case Grows for Propane as Fuel in Ports, on Vessels

Logistics News

New IMO Secretary-General Welcomes Era of Progression

New IMO Secretary-General Welcomes Era of Progression

Burning Vessel Diverted to Dutch Harbor, Alaska

Burning Vessel Diverted to Dutch Harbor, Alaska

Maersk Signs Methanol Bunkering MoU with City of Yokohama

Maersk Signs Methanol Bunkering MoU with City of Yokohama

Red Sea Shipping Workarounds Add Costs, Delays for Suppliers

Red Sea Shipping Workarounds Add Costs, Delays for Suppliers

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News