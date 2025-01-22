Subscribe
IMO Secretary-General weighs in on release of Galaxy Leader crew

January 22, 2025

(c) IMO
(c) IMO

Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Mr. Arsenio Dominguez has welcomed the release of the crew of the MV Galaxy Leader, after more than a year in captivity.

The Secretary-General issued the following statement: "I welcome the release of the 25-member crew of the Galaxy Leader, who have endured over a year of captivity since they were taken hostage in November 2023 while transiting the Red Sea. This is a moment of profound relief for all of us - not only for the crew and their families, but also to the wider maritime community.

I am grateful for all the Member States, regional entities and international partners whose steadfast support and strategic engagement were pivotal in securing the crew’s freedom, and to ensuring their wellbeing.

Today’s breakthrough is a testament to the power of collective diplomacy and dialogue, recognizing that innocent seafarers must not become collateral victims in wider geopolitical tensions. It is also a return to operations in the Red Sea as we have been accustomed to and upholding of the freedom of navigation.

IMO will continue to rigorously uphold its commitment to the safety of seafarers worldwide, who continue to face risks in their essential work."


Government Update Regulation Piracy maritime security / eye on the navy / P&I Clubs

