Seattle's Terminal 46 Opens for Auto and Breakbulk Cargo Business

Seattle's Terminal 46 on Wednesday welcomed the Triumph Ace, marking the opening of the terminal to regular auto and breakbulk cargo service.

Terminal 46 is located in The Northwest Seaport Alliance’s (NWSA) Seattle Harbor, offering 42 plus acres of cargo lay-down space. Pacific Terminal Services Company (PTSC) will operate the terminal alongside International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) Local 19 who will unload cargo from vessels at berth alongside the terminal.

“We are excited to open Terminal 46 for regular service,” stated Hamdi Mohamed, Port of Seattle Commission President and The Northwest Seaport Alliance Co-Chair. “The Northwest Seaport Alliance is committed to cargo operations, which are a crucial element of a working waterfront that supports tens of thousands of regional jobs. We appreciate our partners at PTSC and the ILWU Local 19 for supporting shippers in moving automobiles, construction machinery, and other heavy-haul equipment across the Pacific Northwest.”

“Breakbulk and automobile volumes in the NWSA gateway have increased significantly over the past few years,” stated Kristin Ang, Port of Tacoma Commission President and The Northwest Seaport Alliance Co-Chair. “The opening of Terminal 46 for breakbulk and auto cargo will further expand this line of business for the NWSA, increasing job opportunities on our maritime facilities and supporting businesses and workers across the Puget Sound.”

Over the past several years, Terminal 46 has played a critical role in providing available capacity for various cargo needs throughout the gateway. In response to post-pandemic containerized cargo surges, Terminal 46 evolved into a crucial near-dock storage facility, facilitating the seamless movement of containerized cargo. Today, it stands ready to handle increased U.S. and Canadian-bound cargo.