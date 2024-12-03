Seaspan Promotes Pechie, Penner to Leadership Roles

Effective January 1, 2025, Jordan Pechie has been appointed President of Seaspan Marine Transportation, succeeding Derek Ollmann, who assumes a new role as Chief Executive Officer of Transportation with The Washington Companies, following the planned retirement of Frank Butzelaar, the former Chief Operating Officer.

“Both Derek Ollmann and Jordan Pechie have demonstrated exceptional leadership in transforming and re-imagining the business at Seaspan Marine. We have full confidence that the leadership transition will be seamless as Derek shifts his focus to overseeing transportation at The Washington Companies, while Jordan continues to build upon the strong foundation he has established at Seaspan Marine,” said Mark Lamarre, President and CEO of The Washington Companies.

“I am deeply honoured to step into the role of President of Seaspan Marine Transportation, a company that has held a special place in my heart since my earliest days as part of a family of mariners. Growing up in BC, I dreamed of contributing to Seaspan, an organization where reconciliation, innovation, commitment to excellence, and the maritime spirit thrive. I am excited to lead this incredible team as we navigate the future together,” said Jordan Pechie, incoming President, Seaspan Marine Transportation.

At the newly formed Seaspan Energy, Harly Penner has been appointed President of Seaspan Energy following the planned retirement of Ian McIver.

“As a marine engineer, it’s exciting to have the opportunity to lead Seaspan Energy and develop the LNG market on the west coast of North America as the first Canadian company to provide ship-to-ship LNG bunkering solutions,” said Harly Penner, incoming President, Seaspan Energy.

Jordan Pechie is a Master Mariner with more than 19 years of experience in the maritime industry, and a wealth of knowledge from around the world. Having joined the Seaspan organization in 2020, he has been an integral part of the senior leadership team at Seaspan Marine since April 2023. Jordan currently serves as Senior Vice President of Marine Transportation at Seaspan Marine, where he has successfully

overseen a period of transformation focused on revitalizing the marine division. Prior to that, he led HaiSea Marine, where he played a pivotal role in developing one of the greenest tugboat fleets in the world.

Harly Penner has a Marine Engineering background and over 25 years of experience in the maritime industry. In his current role as Senior Vice President, Seaspan Energy, Harly is responsible for the commercial development and startup of their LNG bunkering business as well as the execution of Seaspan’s alternative fuels program. Prior to that, Harly led Seaspan Ferries Corporation and was responsible for a shift to alternate fuels and electrification.





