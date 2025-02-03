Seaspan Energy Completes Canada's First Ship-to-Ship LNG Bunkering

Seaspan Energy (Seaspan) completed the first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering in Canada, which took place in the Port of Vancouver in the Upper Harbour. The Seaspan Lions performed the ship-to-ship LNG bunkering to a tanker at anchor, named after the twin peaks of the North Shore, or known as Ch’ich’iyúy Elxwíkn (“Twin Sisters” or “Two Sisters”) to the Squamish Nation.

Seaspan Energy’s first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering took place in December 2024 in the Port of Long Beach to a containership. Seaspan’s fleet of three 112m long LNG bunkering vessels is poised to serve the West Coast of North America and will be ready for further deployment as the global LNG fuel market continues to mature and evolve.



