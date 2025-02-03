Subscribe
Search

Seaspan Energy Completes Canada's First Ship-to-Ship LNG Bunkering

February 3, 2025

Copyright_SeaSpan
Copyright_SeaSpan

Seaspan Energy (Seaspan) completed the first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering in Canada, which took place in the Port of Vancouver in the Upper Harbour. The Seaspan Lions performed the ship-to-ship LNG bunkering to a tanker at anchor, named after the twin peaks of the North Shore, or known as Ch’ich’iyúy Elxwíkn (“Twin Sisters” or “Two Sisters”) to the Squamish Nation.

Seaspan Energy’s first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering took place in December 2024 in the Port of Long Beach to a containership. Seaspan’s fleet of three 112m long LNG bunkering vessels is poised to serve the West Coast of North America and will be ready for further deployment as the global LNG fuel market continues to mature and evolve.


Energy LNG Canada Green Ports

Related Logistics News

Source: ICTSI

Philippines Receives First Near-Zero Emission RTGs
(c) Mike Mareen / Adobestock

Germany builds up LNG import terminals
PVA's Keynote Address inspires the gathered throng. Leadership is USCG VADM Wm Dean Lee's (ret) passion. It isn't hard to see why. (c) Joseph Keefe

Live! ... from the PVA Maritrends 2025 Convention
(c) Igor Groshev / Adobestock

Suez Chair: Canal Expansion to be operational Q1 2025

Chemical Bunkering Tanker Ordered
Source: Port of Los Angeles

Renewable Diesel Project for Passenger Ferry Underway in...

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Video

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

Logistics News

Philippines Receives First Near-Zero Emission RTGs

Philippines Receives First Near-Zero Emission RTGs

Oil Tanker Tests Houthi Ceasefire

Oil Tanker Tests Houthi Ceasefire

Trump Tariffs Aim to Close Loophole, Staunch Fentanyl Flow

Trump Tariffs Aim to Close Loophole, Staunch Fentanyl Flow

Seaspan Energy Completes Canada's First Ship-to-Ship LNG Bunkering

Seaspan Energy Completes Canada's First Ship-to-Ship LNG Bunkering

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Greece issues a warning about Santorini earthquake activity
Santorini quakes continue to cause schools to close and more flights to be cancelled.
Rubio praises Panama's decision to withdraw from Chinese infrastructure plan