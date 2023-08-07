SeaPort Manatee Promotes Two Senior Staffers

SeaPort Manatee announced it has a newly promoted team of senior staff members leading business development initiatives for the Southwest and Central Florida trade hub.

Effective Monday, August 7, Troy Layton is SeaPort Manatee’s director of business development, while Malcolm Edwards assumes the role of deputy director of business development.

Layton joined SeaPort Manatee in July 2022 as senior manager of operations, following 28 years with Federal Marine Terminals Inc., the last 24 of those years as the stevedoring firm’s terminal manager for Manatee County’s seaport.

Edwards, who has served as the seaport’s senior manager of trade development since 2017, came aboard at the Manatee County port in 2010 and has held multiple positions in security, operations and trade development. He has an extensive background in banking and finance.

“Troy and Malcolm are applying decades of experience to their new function as SeaPort Manatee’s senior business development team,” said Carlos Buqueras, SeaPort Manatee’s executive director. “They are partnering in ensuring continued best-in-industry service to existing customers while attracting new business to further build upon record trade flows through the port.”

SeaPort Manatee’s containerized cargo volume rose nearly 35% in the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022, compared with the preceding 12-month period.