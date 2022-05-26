Scrubber Barge to Capture Ship Exhaust in LA and Long Beach

A new barge is being built to help capture and treat stack exhaust from vessels in the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.

Produced and operated by Clean Air Engineering - Maritime, Inc. (CAE-M), based in San Pedro, Calif., the self-propelled barge will carry a vessel stack exhaust capture and treatment system called the Marine Exhaust Treatment System (METS-3), designed by Fassmer Technical Projects to

remove diesel emissions from the auxiliary engines and boilers of ocean-going vessels while at berth or anchor.

Nicholas Tonsich, president at CAE-M, said, “It is more important than ever to develop innovative technologies that help reduce emissions in ports to an absolute minimum. Clean Air Engineering - Maritime’s latest METS-3 will succeed in doing exactly that.”

The 26-meter-long and 13-meter-wide barge will be built at U.S. shipyard Greenbrier Companies, Inc, in Portland, Ore.

The barge's main propulsion system will consist of two electrically-driven SCHOTTEL RudderPropellers type SRP 150 (400 kW each) featuring propeller diameters of 1.2 meters. The SRPs will run on biodegradable oils (EALs). SCHOTTEL said its scope of delivery includes the complete electrical package, which comprises electric motors, frequency drives as well as a portable control station for the SCHOTTEL MasterStick joystick system.