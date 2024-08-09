Subscribe
Scotland's Largest Commercial Shore Power System Enters Construction Phase

August 9, 2024

(Credit: Port of Aberdeen)
(Credit: Port of Aberdeen)

Construction of Scotland’s largest commercial shore power system has started at Port of Aberdeen as part of a $5 million (£4 million) project designed to supply clean electricity to vessels at seven berths.

The ‘Shore Power in Operation’ demonstrator project is one of the first of its kind in the U.K. and was awarded match funding as part of the Department for Transport’s (DfT) Zero Emissions Vessels and Infrastructure (ZEVI) competition.

The shore power system, also known as ‘cold-ironing’, is being installed by PowerCon, the developer of shore power technology. The installation includes connecting the modular shore power system to the grid, as well as establishing quayside connection points via mobile cable reels.

The project is scheduled to deliver its first power in March 2025.

Upon completion, vessels will be able to receive clean, grid-powered electricity under the port’s renewable energy tariff while berthed at Albert Quay and Means Quay in the port’s North Harbour.

(Credit: Port of Aberdeen)

This allows vessels to shut off their main and auxiliary engines while at berth and reduce their carbon emissions by more than 80% compared to marine gas oil (MGO) usage, and significantly lower particulates, nitrogen oxides (NOx), sulphur oxides (SOx), and noise.

“We are delighted to be breaking ground on this project, which is pivotal on our journey to net zero by 2040. This is a great example of public and private partnership to drive forward advances in delivering green infrastructure for ports,” said Bob Sanguinetti, CEO of Port of Aberdeen.

The initiative is being delivered in partnership with a consortium of technology and innovation centers, engineering specialists, state-of-the-art vessel owners and operators, a university and research center, as well as public sector bodies.

The project will evaluate both land-side and vessel-side power infrastructure construction and performance, along with a commercial analysis to assess the financial and socio-economic benefits for the port and its stakeholders.

Ports Coastal/Inland Infrastructure Decarbonization Shore Power Green Ports

