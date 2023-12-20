Scandlines Orders Onshore Charging System for Puttgarden

Scandlines has contracted Norwegian Electric Systems (NES) to deliver an onshore charging system to the ferry operator’s berth in Puttgarden, Germany.

NES will deliver the system and connect the equipment to the power grid of the regional grid operator, Schleswig-Holstein Netz. The required components onshore include a 30MVA grid transformer, medium and low voltage transformers, and switchboards, in addition to control system and data collection system. NES will also deliver additional equipment to the ferry.

Scandlines’ new zero direct emissions ferry, Futura, currently under construction in Turkey, will operate the Puttgarden-Rødby route between Germany and Denmark. Already in April 2022, Scandlines signed a contract to deliver the shore power solution in Rødby on the Danish side of the route. Now, NES will also provide the charging solution for the German side of the ferry link. The charging system will supply power to both the zero direct emissions freight ferry Futura and the Fehmarn Belt hybrid ferries, which as of 2025 will operate at least 80% emission-free.

NES is already in the process of delivering power, automation, and navigation systems to the Scandlines zero direct emissions freight ferry. With the design and delivery of the ferry's charging solution on the German side of the link, as well as the Danish, NES is responsible for the complete energy design, from the power grid to the propeller.

With a battery pack of 10MWh, equivalent to the combined capacity of about 150 electric cars, the ferry’s battery capacity will be among the world’s largest on a ship. Rapid charging is essential for the ferry while it is unloading vehicles and should take about 12 minutes.



