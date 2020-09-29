CMA CGM Says Operations Functioning Normally After Cyber Attack

French container shipping company CMA CGM Group said Tuesday that its maritime and port operations were functioning normally after a cyber attack hit its servers on Monday.

"All communications to and from the CMA CGM Group are secure, including emails, transmitted files and electronic data interfaces (EDI)," it said in a statement, adding that its booking functionalities are up and running.

CMA CGM is offering alternative access for customers after making its e-business website unavailable on Monday in order to prevent the spread of malware, the group said.

The group said it had interrupted all external accesses to its network and computer applications as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the malware. it said the malware rapidly isolated and that all necessary protection measures have been implemented.

An investigation is underway, conducted by internal and independent experts, CMA CGM said Monday.