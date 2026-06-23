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Sailors' Society to Roll Out Seafarer Wellbeing Program

June 23, 2026

© Sailors' Society
© Sailors' Society

Global maritime charity Sailors' Society has announced a partnership with insurance giant NorthStandard to roll out its Sea Mate training to the P&I club's Members. The partnership prompts a sea change in seafarer care with a dramatic increase in the number of Wellbeing Officers on board ships.

Sea Mate is an interactive training program that equips seafarers with a specialist set of skills. They serve as key support figures, providing crew members with someone to talk to—someone trained in wellbeing expertise and directly connected to Sailors’ Society’s crisis response team for immediate assistance when needed. Support continues beyond the training with ongoing mentorship and a strong peer network. 

Through NorthStandard's My Mind Matters at Sea initiative, its members are now eligible for one free Sea Mate course each year for up to 16 seafarers and discounted rates for additional courses.

Health & Wellness Wellbeing Programs Seafarer Wellbeing Sailors

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