Subscribe
Search

Rumo to Sell Stake in Brazil Port Terminal to Bunge, Zen-Noh for $115 Million

May 29, 2024

© Stefan Lambauer / Adobe Stock
© Stefan Lambauer / Adobe Stock

Brazilian railway operator Rumo agreed to sell its 50% stake in a terminal at the Santos port to a consortium formed by Bunge's local unit and Zen-Noh Grain Corp for 600 million reais ($115.3 million), it said on Wednesday.

In a securities filing, Rumo said it had tied up the binding agreement to sell its stake in the XXXIX terminal, at the largest port in Latin America. Santos is known for shipping out coffee and other commodities.

Rumo added the sale reinforces the firm's strategy to improve its cash position and concentrate efforts on projects to boost capacity and make its railways more competitive.


($1 = 5.2018 reais)

(Reporting by Andre Romani; Editing by Kylie Madry)

Ports Intermodal South America Infrastructure

Related Logistics News

(Photo: Van Oord)

Dredging of Suape’s Outer Channel Completed
(Photo: Port of Los Angeles)

Port of Los Angeles Nets $58 Million for Harbor...
(Photo: Cavotec)

Cavotec Inks Service Deal with Port of Salalah
© Tanya / Adobe Stock

Worker Dies in Accident at Peru's Chancay Megaport Project
(Photo: Brandon Giles / USCG)

Insurance Coverage and the Key Bridge Collape
(Photo: Montrose Port Authority)

Montrose Becomes First Port in Scotland to Provide Shore...

Interview

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Insight

Red Sea Dissruptions Are Driving Up Carbon Emissions

Red Sea Dissruptions Are Driving Up Carbon Emissions

Video

Got Propane?

Got Propane?

Logistics News

Compromise Agreements Yield over $2.3 Million in Penalties

Compromise Agreements Yield over $2.3 Million in Penalties

Antwerp Euroterminal Readies Shore Power Facility

Antwerp Euroterminal Readies Shore Power Facility

New Straddle Carriers Tested at Copenhagen Malmö Port

New Straddle Carriers Tested at Copenhagen Malmö Port

US Regulator Seeks New Emissions Data from Venture Global LNG

US Regulator Seeks New Emissions Data from Venture Global LNG

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News