New Rules for Containerized Cargo Start March 1

February 10, 2025

© Anders / Adobe Stock
© Anders / Adobe Stock

Starting March 1, 2025, ocean common carriers of containerized cargo are expected to file documented export strategies with the US Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) on an annual basis.

The increased obligation is one of several notable developments on the horizon for the ocean shipping industry in 2025, says the Venable LLP international trade team.

As Venable explains in its latest advisory on expected trade laws in 2025, these expected changes will impact operations across a wide range of stakeholders, including shippers, ocean transportation intermediaries (i.e., non-vessel-operating common carriers and ocean freight forwarders), vessel-operating common carriers, marine terminal operators and labor.

Some of the expected changes have already begun to unfold. In early January, the International Longshoremen's Association and the United States Maritime Alliance reached a tentative agreement in the fight over container automation technology, avoiding a U.S. East and Gulf Coast port strike in Q1. Then, on January 21, President Trump designated Louis E. Sola to serve as the chairman of the FMC.

But looking ahead, the Venable team is anticipating new enforcement actions from the FMC and several rulemakings, including one to implement a final rule on the Charge Complaint process. The team also writes that the ocean transportation industry may see increased tariff evasion in light of the trade proposals from President Trump.

