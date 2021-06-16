28884 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

June 16, 2021

Wärtsilä Teams Up With Weathernews

Bridge system, for illustrative purposes only. © Wärtsilä Corporation

Bridge system, for illustrative purposes only. © Wärtsilä Corporation

Wärtsilä Voyage and Japan based weather routing provider Weathernews Inc (WNI) have signed a strategic partnership agreement enabling the integration of WNI’s weather forecasting data and Optimum Ship Routeing (OSR) service with Wärtsilä’s products and solutions. According to Wärtsilä, the move aims to increase navigational safety and support the decarbonization efforts of ship owners and operators.

By automating navigation and route planning functions with weather avoidance technology, owners can reduce risks and allow seafarers to concentrate on other operational requirements. WNI currently supports around 10,000 vessels worldwide using risk communicators and meteorologists to deliver advanced weather forecasting.

“Sailing through bad weather has numerous downsides. Containers can get lost overboard, fuel consumption increases and schedules can be compromised. By having the fastest and most accurate advance warning of weather situations integrated into our navigational and voyage systems, these losses can be avoided. This is why this agreement with WNI is so important,” said Kay Dausendschoen, Head of Product, Fleet Operations Solutions & Optimization, Wärtsilä Voyage.

Under this agreement, WNI’s forecasting models can be integrated, for example, into Wärtsilä’s Fleet Operations Solution (FOS), a service that automatically optimizes a ship’s route by providing the fullest and latest voyage data, at the same time keeping both the onboard and shore-based personnel informed and notified.

Wärtsilä said another of its solutions likely to be enhanced via this agreement is Navi-Planner, the company’s complete voyage planning and optimization system, which is connected through the ship’s electronic chart display and information system (ECDIS). Advanced weather forecasting will also be incorporated into future sustainable systems and innovative solutions developed through the collaboration between Wärtsilä and WNI.

The partnership will result in additional features, such as route overlays and charts, being developed once the WNI weather service has been fully integrated into the Wärtsilä systems.

WNI’s advanced weather forecasting solutions harness the power of AI supported by human reason and logic.  © WNI

Related News

Intellian’s new R&D Center (front right) is built adjacent to the existing Innovation Center, expanding the available space by nearly 80% and boosting both development and production capacity. Photo courtesy Intellian

Intellian Opens R&D Center in South Korea

 Illustration - Credit: Phuong/AdobeStock

No Change on Sailing Plans after New COVID-19 Cases, Cruise Lines Say

 Credit: vipaladi/AdobeStock

Strong Offshore Wind Lifts U.S. Maritime, Port, and Logistics Companies

 © newroadboy/AdobeStock

San Pedro Bay Ports Struggle to Keep Up with Record Box Flow

 © Nobilior / Adobe Stock

Deutsche Bank Set for $1 Bln Windfall from Zim Bets

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Ferry Crew Member I

● NC Department of Transportation Ferry Division ● Hatteras, NC, US

FIELD SERVICE TECHNICIAN

● AL SHARJAH, SHARJAH, UAE

Maritime Legal Intern

● Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Ferry Oiler

● NC Department of Transportation Ferry Division ● Hatteras, NC, US

First Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int