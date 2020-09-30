Wärtsilä Names Håkan Agnevall as President and CEO

Finland-based marine engine and technology provider Wärtsilä has appointed Håkan Agnevall as its next president and CEO.

Agnevall, who currently president of Volvo's bus division, will start in his role no later than in April 2021, succeeding Jaakko Eskola, who will continue with the company as a senior advisor and executive until he retires on June 30, 2021, after 22 years with the group.

Agnevall has been with the Volvo Group since 2013. In the decade prior to that he held various leadership positions in Bombardier and in ABB, gaining experience in sales, production, project management, research and development, as well as in lifecycle services globally.

"Håkan Agnevall, a highly appreciated leader, has a proven record of developing organizations and businesses with a strong focus on customers, technology and people. His experience within the Volvo Group on pioneering electrification and autonomous vehicles will strengthen our activities in corresponding areas," said Tom Johnstone, Chairman of the Board of Wärtsilä Corporation. "Håkan has the skills needed to accelerate Wärtsilä’s activities in supporting and enabling our marine and energy customers on their journey towards more sustainable operations and business models."

Agnevall said, "I am eagerly looking forward to joining Wärtsilä and its team of highly skilled and committed professionals. I believe that Wärtsilä can make a real difference for its stakeholders and the society through innovation, focusing on sustainability and operational performance. The technology trends in clean energy, automation and connectivity offer exciting new business opportunities, and Wärtsilä is very well placed to be a leading player in the marine and energy markets of the future."