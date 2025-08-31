Subscribe
Search

Rotterdam's Offshore CO2 Pipeline Completed

August 31, 2025

Source: Port of Rotterdam
Source: Port of Rotterdam

The installation of the approximately 20-kilometer-long offshore pipeline for the Porthos CO2 transport and storage project has been completed. 

The pipeline will transport captured CO₂ from the Rotterdam port industry to storage reservoirs under the North Sea.

Porthos customers Shell, ExxonMobil, Air Liquide and Air Products will supply CO2 to the open-access pipeline running through the Rotterdam port area.

This spring, the start of the offshore pipeline was extended under the sea wall to land. This marked the start of the laying of the offshore pipeline towards the platform. It is a 20-kilometer route across the bottom of the North Sea, from the compressor station on the Maasvlakte to platform P18-a above the depleted gas fields. Here, the CO₂ will be stored permanently more than three kilometers below the seabed. The pipes were welded together on a ship and lowered to the seabed.

Once the pipeline had been completely laid, it was sunk in trenches along the entire route and then covered with a layer of sand for extra stability and protection.

While Porthos will transport 2.5 million tonnes per year, the onshore Porthos pipeline is ready for 10 million tonnes, so it can also supply CO2 to future projects like Aramis. The compressor station is also ready for expansion. It forms the heart of the future CO2 hub, to which also CO2next can be connected. This liquid CO2 terminal will be able to receive and deliver liquid CO2 by ship for customers not connected to a pipeline.

These projects in Rotterdam form the beginning of a CCS chain that can develop into an international CCS network with the Delta Rhine Corridor and other links.

Pipelines Infrastructure CO2 Pipeline Carbon Capture And Storage

Related Logistics News

© Damen Shipyards Group

Eighth Island Class Vessel Joins BC Ferries
© Port Milwaukee

Port Milwaukee to Break Ground on South Shore Cruise Dock
Copyright Luis/AdobeStock

Trump Tariffs Reroute Brazilian Beef to Mexico
© Timon - stock.adobe.com

Baltic Index Up for Third Straight Session
(Credit: Hanwha Group)

Hanwha Pledges $5B to Upgrade Philly Shipyard’s Capacity
© vladsv / Adobe Stock

DOE Grants Lake Charles LNG Additional Time to Commence...

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
New Fernstrum Keel Cooler Product

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

Rotterdam's Offshore CO2 Pipeline Completed

Rotterdam's Offshore CO2 Pipeline Completed

Turkey Bars Israeli Ships From Its Ports

Turkey Bars Israeli Ships From Its Ports

Eighth Island Class Vessel Joins BC Ferries

Eighth Island Class Vessel Joins BC Ferries

Vattenfall Secures Dutch Base to Support Germany’s Largest Offshore Wind Farm

Vattenfall Secures Dutch Base to Support Germany’s Largest Offshore Wind Farm

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Data shows that Russian LNG exports between January and August fell by 6.3%.
CPC reports that two of three oil moorings it has are operational
Bosnian truckers block the movement of goods to protest against taxes and barriers