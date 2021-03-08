Rood Boven Groen Pushes to get more Seafarers STCW Training

Training Institute launches reseller campaign to help get more seafarers quality STCW training.



Rood Boven Groen (RB) launched its reseller campaign to help get more seafarers quality STCW training. The announcement comes as many merchant ships are still sailing, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, and their crews require vital training and certificate renewals.

"Choosing an appropriate STCW training or course can be a minefield for seafarers," said Rood Boven Groen’s owner, Stephan Kramer. "Rood Boven Groen wants to make selecting the right STCW course easier by increasing our registered resellers and building a network of quality providers."



RBG is a certified provider of STCW training and courses, courses developed in collaboration with the Netherlands Shipping Inspectorate and recognized under the Dutch flag.