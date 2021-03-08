28845 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Monday, March 8, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

March 8, 2021

Rood Boven Groen Pushes to get more Seafarers STCW Training

Photo Courtesy Rood Boven Groen (RB)

Photo Courtesy Rood Boven Groen (RB)

Training Institute launches reseller campaign to help get more seafarers quality STCW training.

Rood Boven Groen (RB) launched its reseller campaign to help get more seafarers quality STCW training. The announcement comes as many merchant ships are still sailing, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, and their crews require vital training and certificate renewals.

"Choosing an appropriate STCW training or course can be a minefield for seafarers," said Rood Boven Groen’s owner, Stephan Kramer. "Rood Boven Groen wants to make selecting the right STCW course easier by increasing our registered resellers and building a network of quality providers."

RBG is a certified provider of STCW training and courses, courses developed in collaboration with the Netherlands Shipping Inspectorate and recognized under the Dutch flag.

Related News

© Stena Bulk

Stena Bulk Debuts InfinityMAX Electric Vessel Design Concept

 Rear Admiral Peter Sparkes (Photo: UKHO)

UKHO Taps Sparkes as Acting Chief Executive

 Dirk Lehmann (left) and Godehard Gauf (right). © Becker Marine Systems

Tech File: COBRA Battery System Receives Class Certification

 Vice Admiral Vinay Badhwar (Photo courtesy of UKHO)

Vice Adm. Badhwar Receives Alexander Dalrymple Award

Maritime Leaders Calls for Collaborative Spirit

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Sea Grant Great Lakes Transport Extension Educator

● DULUTH, MN, United States

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int