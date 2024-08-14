Subscribe
Rijeka Gateway to Roll Out 5G Stand Alone Connectivity

August 14, 2024

Artists impression of Rijeka Gateway (Image: APM Terminals)
The new Rijeka Gateway in Croatia is adopting next-level private 5G campus network in a move to ensure its digital connectivity infrastructure is robust.

Rijeka Gateway, a joint venture between APM Terminals and ENNA Group, has partnered with Croatian telecommunications company Hrvatski Telekom (HT), for the roll out. 5G targets 20 times higher data rates and much shorter latency than LTE Networks which have been rolled out at other terminals over past years.

Rijeka Gateway, due to begin operations in 2025, is a completely new, ground up development, with no legacy LTE Network. This will allow the terminal to become HT's first installation to use Stand Alone (SA) architecture. It will use the HT public mobile network for its predominantly remotely operated electric equipment.

Benefits of 5G SA technology include ultra-low latency and faster access to higher data rates, enhanced security, improved energy efficiency, and service agility and scale through cloud-native, service-based architecture.

Industrial wireless connectivity has become a digital enabler for APM Terminals’ global initiatives such as: the standardization of Terminal Operating Systems (TOS), reporting and support; GPS based position detection systems; remote equipment operation, optical character recognition and thousands of Internet of Things (IoT) sensors on equipment to provide customers with the real-time location and status of cargo in the terminal.

APM Terminals said WiFi networks, with potential instability are reaching their limit for reliably handling the increased data volumes that are demanded in today’s modern, more digitally connected terminals.

 "The terminal in Rijeka will be the only terminal in this part of Europe with remotely operated cranes, almost all equipment will be electric, and we are installing very advanced energy optimization and overall terminal management systems. Quality and reliable communication infrastructure is a prerequisite for such operations," says Peter Corfitsen, CEO of Rijeka Gateway.

“The project demonstrates Rijeka Gateway’s trust in our ability,” said Marijana Bačić, Board Member and Chief Operating Officer for Business Customers at HT. She added that it additionally “confirms our strategy of delivering business critical communication via our public mobile network.”

With a 50-year concession, Rijeka Gateway will serve as the main entry point for container traffic to the hinterland countries and markets of Europe and will play a crucial role in the development of the local economy.

