RightShip Unveils New Safety Score

Maritime risk management and environmental assessment organization RightShip announced its new Safety Score and Platform has gone live, aiming to provide a clear and transparent pathway to improved safety standards for shipping.

RightShip said it spent two years building and refining the Safety Score, a metric that enables the maritime industry to improve the safety of vessel operations. The Safety Score ensures there are minimum standards that all vessels must meet, as well as clear actions to take to improve a vessel’s score. According to RightShip, this creates a level playing field for all vessels and provides a clearer pathway for improvement at all levels.

It also supports RightShip’s vetting customers, including charterers, ports and terminals, by providing insights on a vessel or operator’s performance as the first step in their due diligence process, the company said.

Steen Lund, CEO, RightShip, said, “It is fantastic to see all the hard work behind the Safety Score pay off. We have been diligent in our work to ensure that the Platform and the Safety Score works for all members of the shipping community. The collaboration, involvement and feedback by a wide range of stakeholders has been essential to its success.

“This launch is an exciting moment for RightShip and its customers. We believe the new Safety Score is a product that will make significant changes to the way shipping operates and lead to greater safety, sustainability and welfare outcomes. It is an important step in our digitization process; with all communication housed on one platform, we believe it will enhance efficiency and transparency for our customers and we wish to thank the industry for its feedback and support in the development and implementation.”

Now the new Safety Score and Platform is live on the company's website, RightShip’s Qi platform has been made ‘read-only’ and the Risk Rating removed, before Qi will go offline on February 15, 2021.