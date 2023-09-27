RightShip Introduces PortRISK

Maritime ESG platform RightShip has unveiled PortRISK, a new risk management solution aimed at transforming operational efficiency and decision making for port and terminal operators during vessel pre-arrival preparations.

Built using RightShip’s maritime vessel, incident, and company database, PortRISK provides a comprehensive suite of features, including pre-arrival checks and reviews to streamline processes and provide full visibility of vessels’ risk profiles before they arrive in port. This facilitates proactive risk mitigation for operators, but also supports effective resource allocation, berth management, and efficient operational processes.

According to RightShip data, in 2022 half of the total maritime incidents it recorded occurred within the boundaries of ports and terminals, with the majority of these taking place when ships were docked. This highlights the need for an effective and efficient risk management solution tailored specifically to the sector.

Designed to enhance supply chain resilience, the technology is fully automated, simplifying the labour-intensive aspects of pre-selection checks and lessening the probability of disruptions. Integrated digital forms and terminal questionnaires ensure swift communication between ports and incoming vessels, further optimizing resource usage and reducing labor intensity.

The product utilizes data from over 80 existing port and terminal customers, 33,000 feedback reports from ports globally, and rating data on over 50,000 commercial vessels. Over 50 bespoke ports and terminals rules are applied to the incoming vessels to flag up areas for action, which operators can then manage according to their own procedures.



