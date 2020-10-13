28797 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Wednesday, October 14, 2020

Maritime Logistics Professional

October 13, 2020

CMA CGM Resumes Online Services After Cyber Attack

(Photo: CMA CGM)

CMA CGM, the world’s fourth-largest container shipping group, said it has restored its online business services after a cyber attack last month paralyzed activity.

France-based CMA CGM first reported the incident on September 28, saying it had shut down access to its online services after malware targeted its peripheral servers.

“The CMA CGM Group’s e-commerce sites are once again live with all their main functionalities up and running,” the company said in a statement on Sunday. “Applications and essential functionalities are now operational and secured.”

In a separate incident, U.N. shipping agency the International Maritime Organization (IMO) said on October 1 that its website and intranet had been disabled by a sophisticated cyber attack and its IT specialists had shut down key systems to prevent further damage.

The IMO resumed full services a week later and an IMO spokeswoman said it had thwarted cyber attacks in the past, but this was the first one to have disabled services.


(Reporting by Jonathan Saul and Gus Trompiz; Editing by Susan Fenton)

