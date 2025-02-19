Subscribe
Repsol, IBS Software Team to Transform Logistics

February 19, 2025

Image_Courtesy_Repsol

Repsol selected IBS Software to transform its primary logistics operations across multiple locations. The partnership will see Repsol adopt IBS Software's iLogistics Control Tower solution, streamlining logistics and providing an end-to-end view of the supply chain to enhance decision-making and operational efficiency.

The adoption of IBS Software’s iLogistics Control Tower module will enable Repsol to advance its digital transformation journey. IBS Software’s innovative platform delivers real-time dashboards and continuous shipment updates, functioning as a centralized communication hub for suppliers, freight forwarders, and oil and gas operators. With features like end-to-end shipment traceability and proactive alerts on supply chain events, the solution will empower Repsol to improve efficiency, collaboration, and transparency across its logistics operations.

Managing complex cargo movements from supplier sites to final delivery locations, often involving multiple transportation modes such as vessels, trucks, and aircraft, is a significant challenge for any operator in the sector. With the logistics Control Tower solution, Repsol can overcome these hurdles by providing a centralized platform for shipment tracking, document management, and real-time status updates against purchase orders. By integrating critical shipment data into a single source of truth, Repsol aims to achieve improved supply chain visibility, reduced manual effort, and increased logistics reliability.

Repsol’s success in piloting iLogistics for its Peru operations has already delivered measurable improvements in logistics efficiency, paving the way for further deployment. The tool’s ability to enhance supply chain visibility and foster collaboration among stakeholders underscores its transformative potential and was pivotal in the decision to expand its usage.

Technology Ports Software Solutions Logistics

