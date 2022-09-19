29003 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Tuesday, September 20, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

September 19, 2022

Rejecting Chinese Bid Would Put Hamburg Port at Disadvantage, Mayor Says

© jonas weinitschke/EyeEm / Adobe Stock

Germany would put its port of Hamburg at a competitive disadvantage if it quashed a bid from China's Cosco to buy a stake in a container operator, the port city's mayor said.

A rejection would be "a one-sided, competition-distorting disadvantage for Hamburg compared to Rotterdam and Antwerp, where Cosco already owns terminal shares," Mayor Peter Tschentscher told Reuters.

"In order to keep up with international competition, it must also be possible for shipping companies to participate in terminals in Hamburg if this makes business sense," Tschentscher added.

Economy Minister Robert Habeck said in an interview with Reuters last week that he was leaning towards not allowing the deal, which would give China a stake in German critical infrastructure.


(Reuters - Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Miranda Murray and Rachel More; Editing by Mark Potter)

