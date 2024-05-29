Subscribe
Search

US Regulator Seeks New Emissions Data from Venture Global LNG

May 29, 2024

© moofushi / Adobe Stock
© moofushi / Adobe Stock

U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporter Venture Global LNG must refile emissions data for its Calcasieu Pass 2 plant construction permits, regulators said on Wednesday.

The Alexandria, Virginia-based LNG developer had not included the impact of tanker and support vessel emissions in its recently revised filing, the Federal Energy Regulator Commission (FERC) said.

Venture Global LNG has been pushing FERC for a decision on its planned construction of a 20 million metric tonnes per annum (MTPA) expansion next to its present 10 MTPA Calcasieu Pass 1 export facility.

"Your projected increased emission rates for CP1 as well as the ship and support vessel emissions need to be included in order for the Commission to continue processing your application," FERC wrote. It gave the company three days to respond to its request.

Venture Global LNG is the fourth largest U.S. exporter of the super-chilled gas and with its proposed new plants has laid out plans to produce more than 100 MTPA plans in the future.

Regulators had asked Venture Global to update its environmental impact after learning the company provided different emissions information to state regulators on its CP1 project, FERC said.

A recently updated assessment did not include the emissions from shipping, FERC said.


(Reuters - Reporting by Curtis Williams in Houston; editing by Gary McWilliams)

LNG Coastal/Inland Regulation Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Related Logistics News

(File photo; Southern Dredging)

Southern Dredging Wins St. Marys Dredging Job
(Photo: Port of Los Angeles)

Port of Los Angeles Nets $58 Million for Harbor...
(File photo: Patrick Moes / U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District)

LS Marine Awarded $31.7 Million Contract to Dredge the...
© Ulf / Adobe Stock

Conflict Heating Up Over Cosco's Megaport in Peru
Source: SRSA

Saudi Red Sea Authority and NEOM Sign Tourism MoU
© Douglas / Adobe Stock

Matt Kaplan to Lead New Great Lakes Authority

Interview

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Insight

Red Sea Dissruptions Are Driving Up Carbon Emissions

Red Sea Dissruptions Are Driving Up Carbon Emissions

Video

Got Propane?

Got Propane?

Logistics News

Compromise Agreements Yield over $2.3 Million in Penalties

Compromise Agreements Yield over $2.3 Million in Penalties

Antwerp Euroterminal Readies Shore Power Facility

Antwerp Euroterminal Readies Shore Power Facility

New Straddle Carriers Tested at Copenhagen Malmö Port

New Straddle Carriers Tested at Copenhagen Malmö Port

US Regulator Seeks New Emissions Data from Venture Global LNG

US Regulator Seeks New Emissions Data from Venture Global LNG

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News