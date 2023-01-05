Subscribe
Quay Crew partners with CrewPass for Crew Criminal Background Checks

January 5, 2023

As part of its standard superyacht industry recruitment service, Quay Crew has partnered with CrewPass to include criminal background checks for crew and yachting professionals. Owners, yachts, management companies and the wider yachting sector will be given the option to have successful candidates go through the extensive process at no additional cost.

A number of recruitment agencies have already integrated with CrewPass, allowing candidates to set themselves apart from the competition with an Approved status, or offering it to employers at cost, but this is the first partnership to include background checks as part of the standard recruitment fee. This means that clients could save $237 per candidate, the current cost to have the checks processed with CrewPass.

The CrewPass service includes criminal background checks, ID verification and certification validity of individuals, resulting in an approved certification lasting two years.

(Photo: Liebherr)

Got Propane?

Wanted: A Sea-change in Climate Finance for Oceans

Cargo Volume Slide Continues at Port of Los Angeles

