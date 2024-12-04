Propane Can Help Ports Meet Emissions Goals

Ports can’t afford to slow down, and stricter environmental regulations and emissions standards are pushing port authorities to balance operational efficiency with reducing their carbon footprint. By replacing traditional gas and diesel as an energy source, propane can help ports reduce emissions and air pollution without sacrificing power or efficiency. Let’s explore how.
Reduced emissions
Propane is nontoxic and won’t contaminate soil or water. A byproduct of natural gas processing and sometimes crude oil refining, propane is recognized for its lower emissions profile compared to fuels like gas and diesel. In fact, propane is listed as an approved alternative fuel under the Clean Air Act. When used in engines to power port tractors, forklifts, light- and medium-duty vehicles, and more around port terminals, propane emits significantly fewer greenhouse gases, nitrogen oxides (NOx), and particulate matter than diesel and gas.
Here are some examples:
Propane port tractors
Propane forklifts
Renewable propane
Reliability and affordability
Propane’s sustainability is only one part of the picture that port operators need to consider. Even the most environmentally friendly energy sources will fall flat if they are not reliable and affordable. Propane has a proven track record of reliability, used for decades across industries that cannot afford downtime. Propane is portable and can be stored on site without degrading over time, ensuring it is always accessible regardless of severe weather or power grid interruptions.
As domestic propane production continues to grow rapidly, prices are also expected to be consistently lower on average than gas and diesel prices. Propane can beat diesel on price per gallon by as much as 50%, and the U.S. produces more than enough propane to meet demand.
Propane: A path forward
As sustainability becomes a bigger focus for port authorities, and as environmental regulations continue to become more stringent and complex, a mix of various clean energy sources will be required. Propane can help to maintain port operations’ efficiency and reliability, while meeting emissions standards. Propane is a clean-burning alternative to gasoline and diesel that can address energy challenges now and into the future.
