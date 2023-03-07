US Promoting Supply Chain Resilience in Thailand

The United States is helping Thailand’s supply chain network and advance the decarbonization of its freight transportation system.

The U.S. Trade and Development Agency announced last week that it has awarded a grant to the Thai Ministry of Transport’s Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning (OTP) for technical assistance in support of developing intermodal and logistics infrastructure that facilitates the shift of freight transportation from road to rail.

“This project will reduce carbon dioxide emissions, improve road safety, and increase the efficiency of Thailand’s transportation infrastructure,” said Enoh T. Ebong, USTDA’s Director. “Our partnership with the Ministry of Transport will support Thailand’s efforts to establish itself as a regional transportation and logistics hub, and provide opportunities for U.S. companies to participate in one of Southeast Asia’s most significant clean transportation initiatives.”

USTDA said its assistance will identify infrastructure, technology and operational improvements to strengthen Thailand’s intermodal transportation system. The assistance will also prepare technical designs for specific intermodal facilities that can serve as a proof of concept to demonstrate the effectiveness of integrated freight operations between road and rail carriers.

U.S. Ambassador to Thailand, Robert F. Godec, said, “Improving the resilience of regional supply chains is a key pillar of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework. The United States is proud to support Thailand in strengthening the transportation systems essential to Southeast Asia’s supply chain network, while demonstrating how Thailand’s ambitious infrastructure development goals can be met with sustainable solutions.”

Minister of Transport, Saksayam Chidchob, said, “The Ministry of Transport is promoting intermodal and logistics systems to efficiently utilize all modes of transport in order to develop Thailand into a regional transportation hub. This project will be a crucial step in achieving our success.”

Dr. Punya Chupanit, Director-General of OTP, said, “This project will assist Thailand to further promote the modal shift with the ultimate goal to become a regional transportation and logistics hub. The assistance will identify crucial infrastructure and operational developments to enhance Thailand’s transport and logistics efficiency, lessen emissions and improve road safety. Our partnership will be the beginning of a great collaboration.”