Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

November 16, 2021

New Product: PowerStak

PowerStak fully powered stackers from Presto ECOA can be used for a wide range of load transporting and stacking requirements. PowerStak units are equipped with powered drive allowing palletized loads to be moved effortlessly by any operator regardless of their size or physical strength – even over long distances. In addition to being easier to use than manual stackers, PowerStak units offer a significant economic advantage over forklift trucks.

Six models are available in fork-over configurations for use with open bottom pallets or with adjustable straddle bases for use with any style pallet including closed bottom. All models have a 2,200 lb. capacity at a 24” load center. Available lifting heights are 62”, 101”, 125” and 150”. Most models are available for shipment with one week.

