Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

April 20, 2022

New Product: "Live Fleet" Tool from BSM

Performance Overview is supporting proactive and economically optimal maintenance work and drydock planning of the ship. Image courtesy BSM

Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM) announced progress in the digitalization of its fleet management, building on its existing LiveFleet monitoring platform with the new LiveFleet tool "Performance Overview", a pioneering support to take informed decisions on maintenance work and drydock planning.

LiveFleet is a component of BSM’s class certified smartPAL, a ship management enterprise resource planning (ERP) system. With the release of the new LiveFleet feature, ship owners will benefit from near real-time performance information of their fleet. Users can access “Performance Overview” via the LiveFleet web solution around the clock from any location.  

The new LiveFleet tool is designed to provide a comprehensive view of ship’s historical data like hull and engine performance, as well as speed and consumption. The data sources include manual reports, as well as telemetry. From the data analysis, the system creates predictive recommendations for underwater inspections and cleaning. It is supporting proactive and economically optimal maintenance of the ship, and reducing speed loss, bunker consumption and ultimately emissions and costs.

