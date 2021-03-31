28852 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Wednesday, March 31, 2021

President Biden Taps Maffei as Next FMC Chairman

Commissioner Daniel B. Maffei has been sworn in as the Chairman of the Federal Maritime Commission. Photo courtesy FMC

Commissioner Daniel B. Maffei has been named Chairman of the Federal Maritime Commission, as appointed by President Joe Biden on March 29, 2021. Maffei is a sitting member of the FMC and replaces Michael A. Khouri in the role of Chairman.

A native of New York, Maffei was a Member of the U.S. House of Representatives for two terms. His previous professional experience includes serving in the Department of Commerce during the Obama Administration, and earlier in his career, working as a Capitol Hill aide and as a broadcast reporter. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Brown University and he earned master’s degrees from Columbia and Harvard Universities.

“I am grateful and humbled by the confidence President Biden has placed in me by appointing me Chairman at such a critical time for our nation’s supply chain," Maffei said. "Due to the effects of COVID-19 and an unprecedented import boom, we are dealing with serious challenges to America’s international ocean transportation system – challenges that the FMC has a vital role in addressing, both on its own as an independent agency and in cooperation with other agencies."

