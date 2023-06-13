PowerCon Installs Shore Power for Cruiseport Rotterdam

Denmark-based PowerCon has been appointed to realize the shore power installation of Cruiseport Rotterdam. Peter Castberg Knudsen, partner of PowerCon, and Mai Elmar, director of Cruiseport Rotterdam and Cruiseport Shore Power (CSP), signed the agreement June 2.

CSP is a subsidiary of the Port of Rotterdam Authority, which was set up specifically for the construction and operation of shore power. The Port Authority is responsible for the project management of the construction on behalf of CSP.

The use of shore power reduces CO2, nitrogen and particulate matter emissions. In addition, the sound of cruise ships at the quay decreases significantly. With the commissioning of shore power, Cruiseport Rotterdam is already ahead of European regulations. This prescribes that by 2030 all cruise ships in European ports must use shore power.

The signing took place in the presence of Robert Simons – Port alderman of Rotterdam – and Boudewijn Siemons – COO of the Port of Rotterdam Authority. They signed a so-called 'starting document', because the Port Authority and the municipality, in collaboration with the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management, have made the financing possible.

The costs of the construction are estimated at approximately €15 million. Cruiseport Rotterdam expects that in 2025 more than 75% of cruise ships in Rotterdam will use shore power. This year, 124 cruise ships will arrive at Cruiseport Rotterdam.