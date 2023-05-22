AD Ports Signs on to Develop Karachi Port

AD Ports Group said it has sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) paving way for enhanced bilateral cooperation and increased efforts in the development, expansion and digitalization of port projects within Pakistan.

The collaboration encompasses a wide range of initiatives and projects aimed at enhancing port infrastructure, optimizing operational efficiencies, and embracing digitalization. AD Ports said it will conduct feasibility studies and analysis, to ensure commercial success of the project.

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, CEO and Managing Director of AD Ports Group, said, “We aim to leverage our Group’s extensive experience and capabilities to transform Karachi Port’s Container Terminal into a premier hub for transshipment as well as imported and exported cargo. In line with our wise leaderships’ vision for economic diversification, we anticipate that this collaboration will propel Karachi Port towards becoming a global hub of global trade and reinforce its significance as a key player in the trade and maritime industries, further stimulating economic prosperity in the region.”

Syed Syedain Raza Zaidi, Chairman Karachi Port Trust, said, "This partnership with AD Ports Group is a significant milestone for Karachi Port Trust. By combining our strengths and expertise, we are poised to unlock unprecedented growth opportunities for our port and the wider trade community. Together, we will work towards transforming Karachi Port into a world-class maritime hub that can effectively meet the demands of the evolving global trade landscape."