Friday, July 23, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

July 22, 2021

Ports of New Orleans, Caddo-Bossier Work Together to Move Cargo on the Mississippi

The SK Shipping Star Challenger discharging steel coils to barge at Coastal Cargo breakbulk and heavy-lift terminal at the Louisiana Ave. Complex. (Photo: Port NOLA:)

The Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA) discharged 300 steel coils on June 10, 2021, to barge at Coastal Cargo breakbulk and heavy-lift terminal at the Louisiana Ave. Complex that were transported to the barge from the SK Shipping Star Challenger and made their way upriver to be off-loaded at the Port of Caddo-Bossier in Shreveport.

“This is a great example of two Louisiana ports coming together to facilitate commerce in the State and moving cargo on the Mississippi River,” said Brandy D. Christian President and CEO of the Port of New Orleans and CEO of the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad. “This significant shipment of steel coils is a prime example of how Port NOLA is not only a rail and waterway gateway for the Midwest region but also for the State of Louisiana.”

The four barges arrived in Shreveport on June 24, 2021. The barges contain 300 cold-rolled coils from Kaohsiung, Taiwan, and are destined for Ternium Corporation in Shreveport, a steelwork manufacturer.

"Last year we handled a record-setting number of steel coils and are glad to be partnered with the Port of NOLA, in barging steel coils to one of our customers,” said Eric England, Executive Port Director of the Port of Caddo-Bossier. “This is a great example of us both utilizing Louisiana’s amazing maritime assets.”

Port NOLA and the Port of Caddo-Bossier are both located in Louisiana and have worked together to ensure movement of cargo and flow between the entities.

