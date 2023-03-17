Subscribe
AD Ports Inks Deal with Republic of the Congo for New Multipurpose Terminal

March 17, 2023

(Photo: AD Ports Group)
UAE-based AD Ports Group said it  has signed a head of terms with the Ministry of International Cooperation and Promotion of Public Private Partnership of the Republic of Congo, for a new multipurpose terminal in Pointe-Noire in the Republic of Congo.

Under the agreement, AD Ports Group has the exclusive right to invest in the development, operation, and management of the “New Mole Port” that will handle containers, general cargo, break-bulk and other types of cargo.

The group will also provide the new facility with digital services and technology solutions to enhance its efficiency including design, implementation and operation of a single-window, software development, digital architecture, business analytics, digital operations support and digital transformation.

The agreement runs for one year from the date of signing and could lead to a concession agreement subject to technical, legal, commercial and environmental due diligence, AD Ports said.

Capt. Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, managing director and group CEO, AD Ports Group, said, “AD Ports Group continues to expand its operations globally, working with partners to develop world-class port, logistics and maritime facilities in key commercial hubs. We see significant potential for developing a multipurpose terminal at the Port of Pointe Noire, particularly given the port’s key role in the energy sector.”

