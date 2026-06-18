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AD Ports Group Launches Joint Venture Noatum ‎Ports – Maqta Ayla Digital Solutions

June 18, 2026

© AD Ports Group
© AD Ports Group

AD Ports Group, a global enabler of integrated trade, industry and logistics solutions, announced the operational launch of Noatum ‎Ports – Maqta Ayla Digital Solutions, a joint venture between AD Ports Group and Aqaba Development Corporation (ADC). 

The joint venture, operating under Noatum Ports, the Group’s international ports operating arm, was established following an agreement signed with Aqaba Development Corporation to develop and operate a Port Community System (PCS). The project aims to enhance digital integration and facilitate information exchange among port users, the container terminal, relevant authorities, and all stakeholders, contributing to increased operational and logistical efficiency in Aqaba.

In addition, the joint venture is delivering a truck management project at the ports of Aqaba by deploying advanced digital solutions that connect relevant entities through a unified digital window. This contributes to streamlining procedures, expediting the issuance of necessary permits, and enhancing the seamless flow of logistics while raising the efficiency of services across the city.

The official launch of operations was marked by a ceremony held in Aqaba, attended by His Excellency Shadi Ramzi Al Majali, Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority; His Excellency Hussein Al Safadi, CEO of Aqaba Development Corporation; and Mohamed Al Tamimi, CEO of Noatum Ports - AD Ports Group; alongside key stakeholders and partners from both entities.

In February 2026, AD Ports Group signed a 30-year concession agreement with Aqaba Development Corporation to manage and operate the Aqaba Multipurpose Port. The agreement follows the inauguration of the Aqaba Cruise Terminal in January 2023.

In January 2025, AD Ports Group appointed MAG Group Holding to lead the first phase of development of Marsa Zayed, a 3.2 million m² beachfront tourism and business community in Aqaba, designed to position the city as a regional tourism centre and gateway to the Red Sea. This was followed in February 2025 by an agreement with the Jordan Customs Department to manage and operate the new Al Madouneh Customs Centre in Amman, strengthening cross-border trade and supply chain efficiency.

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