AD Ports Group Appoints Jochen Thewes as CEO of Logistics Cluster

November 13, 2025

© AD Ports Group
AD Ports Group, a leading global enabler of trade, logistics, and industry, announced the appointment of seasoned logistics executive Jochen Thewes as the CEO of the Group’s Logistics Cluster.

The appointment, which takes effect December 1, 2025, reinforces the Group’s ambition to elevate its Logistics Cluster into the ranks of the world’s leading logistics providers, building on the strong foundations and global footprint established through the Group’s logistics arm, Noatum Logistics.

Thewes brings decades of international experience to his new role at AD Ports Group, for over nearly a decade, he served as CEO and Management Board Chairman of Deutsche Bahn’s DB Schenker, one of the world’s top logistics players, which had USD$22.3 billion (EUR 19.2 billion) in revenue in 2024. He played an instrumental role in the company’s sale in April 2025 to Danish transport and logistics leader DSV A/S, a deal that ranks as one of the largest-ever in the industry.

